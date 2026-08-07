EPFO processed 8,30,94,388 claims in 2025-26, Shobha Karandlaje told Parliament
Business
EPFO processed 8,30,94,388 claims in the 2025-26 financial year, a big leap from the previous financial year (FY 2024-25): 6,01,59,608 claims.
Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje highlighted this surge in Parliament, showing EPFO is stepping up its game to make things smoother for members.
EPFO digital verification removes document uploads
After the requirement was withdrawn in April 2025, nearly 70 million EPFO members can skip uploading canceled checks or bank passbooks when making online claims.
Digital verification has replaced paperwork, cutting down on rejected claims and making the process faster and more convenient for subscribers.