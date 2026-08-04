EPFO reminds members to check DOJ and DOE details

If your Universal Account Number (UAN) was issued on or after October 1, 2017 and is linked to Aadhaar, you can fix DOJ or DOE online.

There is no need to wait for EPFO approval if your updates match contribution records.

For older UANs, you will still need a joint declaration with your employer, but if they are not around, an authorized officer's signature works too.

Keeping things accurate now means no headaches later when you need your money.