EPFO reminds members to update KYC before withdrawing funds
EPFO is reminding EPFO members to double-check and update their KYC details, like Aadhaar, PAN, and bank account information, before trying to withdraw funds.
Keeping these details accurate helps you avoid annoying delays.
You can handle all of this online through the EPFO portal using your Universal Account Number (UAN).
Update KYC via UAN login
Just log in to the EPFO portal with your UAN and password, head over to "Manage" > "KYC," and review or update your information.
Adding a new bank account? Enter the account number and IFSC code; just note that changes need employer approval first.
Make sure everything matches across documents, since mismatched details can cause issues, and avoid fraudsters posing as officials asking for your UAN password, Aadhaar number, bank details, or OTPs.