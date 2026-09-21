EPFO reminds members to update KYC before withdrawing funds

Just log in to the EPFO portal with your UAN and password, head over to "Manage" > "KYC," and review or update your information.

Adding a new bank account? Enter the account number and IFSC code; just note that changes need employer approval first.

Make sure everything matches across documents, since mismatched details can cause issues, and avoid fraudsters posing as officials asking for your UAN password, Aadhaar number, bank details, or OTPs.