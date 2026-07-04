EPFO portal revamped: UAN activation now available only on app
What's the story
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has revamped its Unified Member Portal after a week-long scheduled upgrade. The overhaul includes a new look and several changes to member services. Among the biggest changes is the discontinuation of Universal Account Number (UAN) activation through the EPFO portal. Now, members can no longer generate a new UAN directly from the website either.
Service transition
UAN activation moved to UMANG app
The services of UAN activation and allotment have now been moved to the government's UMANG app. This change requires Aadhaar-based Face Authentication (FAT) for both processes. The move is part of a major database consolidation and software upgrade by EPFO, aimed at making its online services faster, more secure, and reliable.
Activation process
How to activate your UAN using UMANG app
To activate their UAN, subscribers now have to use the UMANG app. The process is simple: download the app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store, open EPFO Services, select "UAN Activation" under "UAN Services Through Face Auth," and complete Aadhaar Face Authentication. After that, they just have to follow on-screen instructions to complete the activation process.
Generation process
Generating new UAN also requires UMANG app
Along with UAN activation, the facility to generate a new UAN has also been removed from the EPFO website. Employees who need a new UAN now have to use the UMANG app for this purpose as well. The process is similar: open the UMANG app, select EPFO Services, click "UAN Allotment and Activation," complete Aadhaar-based Face Authentication and follow instructions to generate their new UAN.
Retrieval simplification
Forgot your UAN? Here's how to retrieve it
For those who have forgotten their UAN, the upgraded EPFO portal offers a simpler retrieval process. Subscribers just have to enter their registered mobile number, upload the required identity or address proof, and verify the OTP sent to their registered mobile number. Once verified, they can easily retrieve their UAN from the system.
Claim filing
Online death claims still available
Despite the changes, EPFO has retained the online facility for filing death claims on its Unified Member Portal. Beneficiaries are advised to have an Aadhaar-linked mobile number, bank account details, death certificate of the member, a canceled cheque or bank passbook and proof of date of birth (if applicable). The organization has clarified that documents should be uploaded in PDF format with each file under 2MB and no spaces in file names.
Member advisory
Claims may take longer than usual during stabilization period
EPFO has warned that claims and online requests may take longer than usual during the initial two-week stabilization period due to additional verification and validation checks. Members are advised not to make repeated submissions or multiple login attempts during peak hours. These changes are part of a major database consolidation and software modernization exercise aimed at improving service delivery by EPFO.