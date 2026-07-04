EPFO portal revamped: UAN activation now available only on app

Claim filing

Online death claims still available

Despite the changes, EPFO has retained the online facility for filing death claims on its Unified Member Portal. Beneficiaries are advised to have an Aadhaar-linked mobile number, bank account details, death certificate of the member, a canceled cheque or bank passbook and proof of date of birth (if applicable). The organization has clarified that documents should be uploaded in PDF format with each file under 2MB and no spaces in file names.