EPFO services to remain unavailable from June 26-28: Here's why
What's the story
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced a temporary suspension of services on its member portal from June 26 to June 28. The downtime is due to a major system migration aimed at improving service delivery and processing efficiency. During this period, members won't be able to submit new claim requests or access claim processing services through the EPFO portal.
Upgrade details
Planned system migration involves database consolidation and software upgrade
The planned system migration involves a database consolidation and software upgradation for the claims processing system. The EPFO has said that this exercise is intended to improve processing efficiency, strengthen system performance, and provide a better experience for members using its online services. All services are expected to be restored by midnight on June 29.
Service interruption
What does this mean for members?
During the three-day period, members won't be able to submit new claim requests or access claim processing services through the EPFO portal. This means those looking to apply for provident fund withdrawals, transfers, or other claim-related services will have to wait until after the upgrade is completed. However, claims submitted before this period won't be canceled or rejected but may experience delays in processing. For assistance during this time, members can contact the EPFO call center at 14470.