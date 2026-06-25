EPFO services to remain unavailable from June 26-28: Here's why

Service interruption

What does this mean for members?

During the three-day period, members won't be able to submit new claim requests or access claim processing services through the EPFO portal. This means those looking to apply for provident fund withdrawals, transfers, or other claim-related services will have to wait until after the upgrade is completed. However, claims submitted before this period won't be canceled or rejected but may experience delays in processing. For assistance during this time, members can contact the EPFO call center at 14470.