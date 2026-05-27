EPFO to enable instant PF withdrawals via UPI, QR codes
Business
Big update from EPFO: soon, you'll be able to withdraw your provident fund (PF) instantly using UPI apps or by scanning a QR code.
This move is set to help over seven crore members skip the usual paperwork and waiting period.
Union Labor Minister Mansukh Mandaviya shared that the new system has finished testing and is almost ready to roll out.
EPFO raises auto-settlement limit to 5L
The claim auto-settlement limit is getting a major boost, from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh, which means fewer delays and less manual checking for bigger withdrawals.
Plus, EPFO is exploring WhatsApp-based services so you can get updates or help with just a quick message, making things way more convenient for everyone.