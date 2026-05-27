EPFO to enable instant PF withdrawals via UPI, QR codes Business May 27, 2026

Big update from EPFO: soon, you'll be able to withdraw your provident fund (PF) instantly using UPI apps or by scanning a QR code.

This move is set to help over seven crore members skip the usual paperwork and waiting period.

Union Labor Minister Mansukh Mandaviya shared that the new system has finished testing and is almost ready to roll out.