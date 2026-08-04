EPFO to launch e-Praapti August end 2026 to track ₹9,330cr
EPFO is expected to roll out E-PRAAPTI, a digital tool by the end of August 2026, to help you track and manage your old or inactive provident fund (PF) accounts.
If you've ever switched jobs or lost track of your PF money, you're not alone. There are approximately ₹9,330 crore sitting in more than 30.91 lakh inoperative EPF accounts where no one's contributed for three years.
Link IDs to UAN via Aadhaar
With E-PRAAPTI, you can link your old Member IDs to your current Universal Account Number (UAN) using Aadhaar: with less paperwork or chasing past employers.
The platform automates matching in qualifying cases but sends tricky cases to EPFO offices for extra checks.
It's all part of EPFO's push to make things smoother and more accessible for close to 8 crore members who actively contribute to their PF accounts monthly across 7.89 lakh establishments.