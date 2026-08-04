EPFO to launch e-Praapti August end 2026 to track ₹9,330cr

EPFO is expected to roll out E-PRAAPTI, a digital tool by the end of August 2026, to help you track and manage your old or inactive provident fund (PF) accounts.

If you've ever switched jobs or lost track of your PF money, you're not alone. There are approximately ₹9,330 crore sitting in more than 30.91 lakh inoperative EPF accounts where no one's contributed for three years.