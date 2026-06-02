EPFO warns e-nomination invalid without Aadhaar e-sign, beneficiaries affected

Complete e-nomination using Aadhaar OTP

A lot of people think saving nominee details is enough, but EPFO says: "Have you also made this big mistake? E-nomination is not valid without e-sign. Complete your e-nomination with e-sign today."

To finish the process, log in to your EPF account, add nominee info and their Aadhaar numbers, then use the OTP sent to your Aadhaar-linked phone to e-sign.

This way, your family won't face any hassles claiming what's rightfully theirs.