EPFO warns e-nomination invalid without Aadhaar e-sign, beneficiaries affected
Business
EPFO just put out an important reminder: your e-nomination isn't complete unless you e-sign it with Aadhaar.
If you miss this step, your nominees can't claim your PF, pension, or insurance benefits if something happens to you.
So, that quick e-sign could make a big difference for your loved ones.
Complete e-nomination using Aadhaar OTP
A lot of people think saving nominee details is enough, but EPFO says: "Have you also made this big mistake? E-nomination is not valid without e-sign. Complete your e-nomination with e-sign today."
To finish the process, log in to your EPF account, add nominee info and their Aadhaar numbers, then use the OTP sent to your Aadhaar-linked phone to e-sign.
This way, your family won't face any hassles claiming what's rightfully theirs.