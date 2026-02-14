EPFO's new app will let you withdraw PF via UPI Business Feb 14, 2026

EPFO is preparing to roll out a new mobile app in April 2026 that would let eligible members withdraw up to 75% of their provident fund using UPI

while the feature is being tested and subject to eligibility and possible transaction limits.

Just pick your reason—like education, illness, marriage, or buying a house—and once available the money would be transferred to your bank account using a UPI PIN.