EPFO's new app will let you withdraw PF via UPI
EPFO is preparing to roll out a new mobile app in April 2026 that would let eligible members withdraw up to 75% of their provident fund using UPI
while the feature is being tested and subject to eligibility and possible transaction limits.
Just pick your reason—like education, illness, marriage, or buying a house—and once available the money would be transferred to your bank account using a UPI PIN.
How the app works
You'll see your withdrawable balance up front, get passbook access, and make corrections yourself with OTPs—no more chasing employer signatures.
The app works with BHIM and other UPI platforms, but there's an initial transaction cap of ₹25,000 per withdrawal.
EPFO is currently testing it out before the big launch.
The benefits of going digital
Right now, PF claims can take three to four days—even for smaller amounts—but this app aims to cut down claim processing time to just three days.
Plus, it supports multiple languages and offers ATM-like convenience on your phone.
For anyone who values speed and simplicity (and hates paperwork), this could be a real game-changer.