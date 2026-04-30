Epic wins as court blocks Apple's delay in fees battle

Epic Games has won a major legal battle against Apple , as a US appeals court has denied Apple's request for a delay in the ongoing dispute over App Store fees. The decision sends the case back to a lower court to decide what fees Apple can charge developers using external payment links. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals overturned an earlier order that had paused changes to Apple's App Store rules.

Legal debate Judges rejected Apple's arguments for delaying changes Apple had argued that it shouldn't be forced to change its fee structure while the case is under review by the US Supreme Court. However, the judges said Apple failed to show that the Supreme Court was likely to take up the case. They also rejected Apple's argument that continuing lower court proceedings would cause meaningful harm to the company.

Response Tim Sweeney's statement on the matter Following the ruling, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney reacted on X, saying, "Apple's delaying tactics have come to an end." The post indicates Epic's view that Apple had been using legal procedures to delay enforcement of previous court orders. Sweeney's statement comes as Epic continues to seek changes in Apple's App Store payment and commission practices.

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