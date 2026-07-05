Equirus Securities says India IT Q1 quiet amid budget tightening

Top-six IT growth -1.7% to 1.1%

Revenue growth for the top six IT companies is projected to range from -1.7% to 1.1% this quarter, so not much movement.

Wipro could see the slowest growth, while Tech Mahindra might do a bit better than its peers.

Equirus Securities expects Infosys to revise its full-year guidance to 2.8% to 4.3% excluding the Vertex acquisition, keeping profit margins steady at 20% to 22%.

Despite short-term challenges, demand for AI upgrades and cloud tech should keep things interesting in the long run.