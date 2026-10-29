Equitas Bank shares crash as CEO quits over conflict concerns

In an exchange filing, Equitas SFB announced that it had received a letter from Vasudevan expressing his intention to resign.

He said he wants to pursue personal and social initiatives through which he believes he can contribute further to society.

The bank said Vasudevan had stepped down with effect from October 29, 2026.

Until a successor is appointed, Vasudevan will continue in his role as MD & CEO of the bank.