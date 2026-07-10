Debt mutual funds witnessed heavy outflows

Equity MF inflows rebound to over ₹28,970cr in June

By Mudit Dube 05:31 pm Jul 10, 202605:31 pm

What's the story

Equity mutual funds have witnessed a significant recovery in inflows for the month of June. The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) reported an increase in equity fund inflows to ₹28,973 crore, up from ₹22,908 crore in May. This indicates a positive shift in investor sentiment after a relatively softer month earlier. However, it's worth noting that these inflows are still lower than the amounts seen in March and April when investments exceeded ₹40,000 crore and ₹38,000 crore, respectively.