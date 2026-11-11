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Home / News / Business News / Equity mutual fund inflows fall 14% to ₹32,994cr in October
Equity mutual fund inflows fall 14% to ₹32,994cr in October
Debt funds saw significant inflows in October

Equity mutual fund inflows fall 14% to ₹32,994cr in October

By Mudit Dube
Nov 11, 2026
02:41 pm
What's the story

India's mutual fund industry witnessed a turnaround in October 2026, with net inflows of ₹1.74 lakh crore. This is a stark contrast to the outflows of ₹1.33 lakh crore seen in September. The turnaround was primarily driven by debt mutual funds, which saw significant inflows during the month. However, equity mutual funds saw a nearly 14% month-on-month decline in net inflows.

Debt dominance

Significant turnaround for debt mutual funds

Debt mutual funds attracted ₹1,13,437.89 crore in October, a stark contrast to the net outflows of ₹1,83,155.76 crore recorded in September.

This marks a major turnaround in flows and has contributed significantly to the overall industry recovery.

The assets under management (AUM) for debt funds also increased from ₹17.64 lakh crore in September to ₹18.81 lakh crore in October, further highlighting their strong performance during this period.

Equity dip

Equity mutual funds see decline in net inflows

Despite continuing to attract investments in October, equity mutual funds saw a nearly 14% month-on-month decline in net inflows.

The total net inflow for the month stood at ₹32,993.64 crore, down from ₹38,306.55 crore in September.

This decline also reflected in the assets under management (AUM) of equity funds, which slipped from ₹37.54 lakh crore last month to ₹37.15 lakh crore this month.

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Fund performance

Hybrid, index, and ETF funds show positive momentum

Hybrid mutual funds recorded net inflows of ₹3,514.06 crore in October, reversing the previous month's outflows.

Index funds also returned to positive territory with an inflow of ₹3,090.51 crore after witnessing withdrawals last month.

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw net inflows of ₹20,303.98 crore, up nearly 31% from September's ₹15,501.40 crore, while gold ETF inflows moderated to ₹3,474.03 crore from September's ₹4,450.61 crore, a decline of nearly 22%.

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