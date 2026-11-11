Equity mutual fund inflows fall 14% to ₹32,994cr in October

Debt mutual funds attracted ₹1,13,437.89 crore in October, a stark contrast to the net outflows of ₹1,83,155.76 crore recorded in September.

This marks a major turnaround in flows and has contributed significantly to the overall industry recovery.

The assets under management (AUM) for debt funds also increased from ₹17.64 lakh crore in September to ₹18.81 lakh crore in October, further highlighting their strong performance during this period.