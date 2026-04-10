Equity mutual fund inflows jump 56% to ₹40,450cr in March
Business
Equity mutual fund inflows soared 56% in March 2026, reaching ₹40,450 crore, up from ₹25,978 crore in February.
Many investors jumped in to take advantage of lower market prices.
Still, overall assets under management for equities dropped 10% to ₹31.98 lakh crore due to market losses.
Flexi cap funds lead ₹10,054cr inflows
Flexi-cap funds led the way with ₹10,054 crore in new money; mid- and small-cap funds weren't far behind.
Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) also hit ₹32,087 crore as more people signed up, now nearly 9.72 crore accounts.
Even Specialized Investment Funds grew by 9%.
AMFI CEO Venkat Chalasani said this shows retail investors are staying confident despite market ups and downs, all thanks to India's solid economic outlook.