Equity mutual fund inflows jump 56% to ₹40,450cr in March

Flexi cap funds lead ₹10,054cr inflows

Flexi-cap funds led the way with ₹10,054 crore in new money; mid- and small-cap funds weren't far behind.

Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) also hit ₹32,087 crore as more people signed up, now nearly 9.72 crore accounts.

Even Specialized Investment Funds grew by 9%.

AMFI CEO Venkat Chalasani said this shows retail investors are staying confident despite market ups and downs, all thanks to India's solid economic outlook.