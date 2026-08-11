Equity mutual funds net inflows drop to 24,697cr in July
Business
In July 2026, equity mutual funds saw net inflows drop by nearly 15% to ₹24,697 crore, with declines in four of the first seven months.
Still, equity schemes have kept their positive streak alive for over five years.
Analysts say the dip happened because the market bounced back (thanks to IT stocks and solid earnings), so investors didn't feel the need to buy during lows.
Debt funds see 1.88Lcr inflows
While equity flows slowed, debt mutual funds made a big comeback with ₹1.88 lakh crore in inflows, reversing last month's outflows. Liquid funds were especially popular among investors.
Meanwhile, SIPs (systematic investment plans) also edged up slightly to ₹31,961 crore, with small-cap and mid-cap funds leading among equity categories.