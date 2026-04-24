Era raises $11 million to expand AI platform for devices
Era, a startup focused on AI software, just scored $11 million in funding to boost its platform for building intelligent devices.
Instead of making hardware, Era gives developers the tools to add smart features to all kinds of gadgets.
The round was led by Abstract Ventures and BoxGroup, with support from Collaborative Fund and Mozilla Ventures.
Era offers 130+ large language models
Founded by Liz Dorman, Alex Ollman, and Megan Gole, Era's platform offers access to more than 130 large language models from more than 14 providers, so developers can experiment and create everything from air quality monitors to stock trackers.
Dorman hopes this technology will replace traditional apps with a flexible "intelligence layer" that adapts to real-world needs like spotty connectivity.
Investor Casey Caruso called it dynamic routing across models and its ability to manage real-world constraints like connectivity.