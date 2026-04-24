Era raises $11 million to expand AI platform for devices

Era offers 130+ large language models

Founded by Liz Dorman, Alex Ollman, and Megan Gole, Era's platform offers access to more than 130 large language models from more than 14 providers, so developers can experiment and create everything from air quality monitors to stock trackers.

Dorman hopes this technology will replace traditional apps with a flexible "intelligence layer" that adapts to real-world needs like spotty connectivity.

Investor Casey Caruso called it dynamic routing across models and its ability to manage real-world constraints like connectivity.