Eric Trump's startup wins $24 million Pentagon 'Phantom' Marines test contract
Business
A startup tied to Eric Trump, Foundation Future Industries, just scored a $24 million Pentagon contract to test its new humanoid robot "Phantom" with the Marine Corps.
The news dropped April 23, right after the Defense Department requested a massive $55 billion for AI-powered military tech in next year's budget.
Eric Trump defends deal amid criticism
The deal quickly drew heat from Democrats, who raised concerns about conflicts of interest and accused the Trumps of corruption.
Eric Trump defended the partnership on Fox Business, saying it's all about keeping the US ahead in AI.
Despite the backlash, the administration is doubling down on support for military AI and robotics, part of a bigger push discussed at a recent tech summit in D.C.