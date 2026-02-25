Eros Universe is an AI app for content creators

Eros Universe packs advanced AI models that help with everything from character emotions and story arcs to cinematic visuals and regional storytelling. The toolkit includes face swap, multilingual lip-sync, color grading, story engines, vision tools, cultural world-builders, and even rights-aware 3D avatars—basically a creative playground.

There's also an acceleration program with a $5 million prize pool for those making AI-powered films or user-generated content.

With access to 100,000 licensed characters in a protected ecosystem, the app is designed to support new ideas while helping creators actually earn from their work.