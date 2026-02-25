Eros Universe is an AI app for content creators
Eros Innovation just dropped Eros Universe, an all-in-one AI app built for content creators.
Revealed recently, it's trained on a massive collection of films and songs—making it a powerful tool to level up your creative projects.
The toolkit includes story engines, vision tools, and cultural world-builders
Eros Universe packs advanced AI models that help with everything from character emotions and story arcs to cinematic visuals and regional storytelling.
The toolkit includes face swap, multilingual lip-sync, color grading, story engines, vision tools, cultural world-builders, and even rights-aware 3D avatars—basically a creative playground.
There's also an acceleration program with a $5 million prize pool for those making AI-powered films or user-generated content.
With access to 100,000 licensed characters in a protected ecosystem, the app is designed to support new ideas while helping creators actually earn from their work.