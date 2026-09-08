ESDS shares surge 200% from IPO price in 3 sessions

In FY26, ESDS Software Solution served over 2,500 customers across various sectors. Its total income grew by 28% to ₹480.65 crore in FY26 from ₹376.64 crore in the previous year.

Its profit after tax (PAT) more than doubled to ₹120.82 crore from ₹55.61 crore in FY25.

The company provides cloud, managed services, software solutions, and data center infrastructure in India.