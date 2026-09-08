ESDS shares surge 200% from IPO price in 3 sessions
What's the story
Cloud and data center player ESDS Software Solution is on an explosive post-listing run. The stock debuted last Friday at a 76% premium and closed day one up 112%, touching an intraday high of ₹908.40. The buying rush did not stop there. Shares hit the 20% upper circuit limit on both Monday and Tuesday. At ₹1,308.05 on the NSE, the stock is now up 204.9% from its ₹429 issue price and 72.8% higher than its ₹757 listing price.
IPO details
ESDS Software Solution IPO was subscribed 135.88 times
The ₹720 crore IPO of ESDS Software Solution was subscribed 135.88 times at its close.
The company plans to use ₹576 crore of the proceeds to purchase and set up cloud computing equipment and other infrastructure for its data centers. The rest will be used for general corporate purposes.
Financial growth
Financial performance of the company
In FY26, ESDS Software Solution served over 2,500 customers across various sectors. Its total income grew by 28% to ₹480.65 crore in FY26 from ₹376.64 crore in the previous year.
Its profit after tax (PAT) more than doubled to ₹120.82 crore from ₹55.61 crore in FY25.
The company provides cloud, managed services, software solutions, and data center infrastructure in India.