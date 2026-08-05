Essar Energy Transition secures $400 million to fund UK decarbonization

This financing comes from an expanded deal with ABN AMRO, NatWest, and Natixis CIB: NatWest and ABN AMRO each pitched in $175 million, while Natixis added $50 million.

EET's CFO Satish Vasooja said this extra cash will keep things running smoothly even if markets get bumpy.

EET's Head of ABL Origination at NatWest Andrew Barraclough said, "The addition of NatWest to this facility reflects both the strength of Essar Energy Transition's business and the scale of its ambitions. As the company continues to invest in projects that support industrial decarbonisation, energy security and economic growth, this financing provides greater flexibility to deliver on those objectives and create long-term value."

The company's £4.3 billion pipeline of low-carbon projects is planned through 2035.