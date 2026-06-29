Essar names Muthukumaran Doraiswami new group CFO via networking site
Business
Essar just announced Muthukumaran Doraiswami as its new group chief financial officer via a professional networking website.
Doraiswami, who previously led finances at Adani Ports until his departure in February, brings a wealth of experience from his over four years at the Adani Group.
Doraiswami has over 30 years experience
With over 30 years in finance, strategy, and big-name companies like Deloitte and Aditya Birla Group under his belt, Doraiswami is set to help Essar expand.
Essar's post highlighted his extensive leadership experience across finance, strategy, and value creation.