Essar names Muthukumaran Doraiswami new group CFO via networking site Business Jun 29, 2026

Essar just announced Muthukumaran Doraiswami as its new group chief financial officer via a professional networking website.

Doraiswami, who previously led finances at Adani Ports until his departure in February, brings a wealth of experience from his over four years at the Adani Group.