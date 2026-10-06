ET AI Awards 2027 highlight business AI innovation and impact

The ET AI Awards 2027 are all about recognizing how artificial intelligence is changing the game for businesses across industries.

If your team has used AI in a cool or impactful way, these awards are a chance to show it off and get noticed by the business and tech community.

Nominees even get their own profile on EconomicTimes.com, and an expert-led evaluation will assess nominations based on innovation and differentiation, scalability and adoption, business impact, and technical excellence, with shortlisted entries proceeding to grand jury assessment.