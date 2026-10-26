ET HR Excellence Awards 2027 spotlights companies, teams and leaders
Business
The ET HR Excellence Awards 2027 spotlights companies, teams, and leaders who are making work life better through smart HR ideas.
With 42 categories, the awards highlight everything from creative workplace changes to standout leadership.
Awards organized into organisation team leadership
There are three main segments: Organization Excellence (30 categories for things like best tech in HR and top employee engagement), Team Excellence (six categories celebrating team efforts in learning and culture), and Leadership Honours (six categories for individual leaders driving real impact).
It's all about celebrating people who make workplaces more positive, inclusive, and future-ready.