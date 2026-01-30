ET NOW Global Business Summit 2026: Big ideas, big names

Expect sessions on everything from AI and Industry 5.0 to climate risks, digital sovereignty, and how work is changing. Major speakers include Prime Minister Narendra Modi and more.

Why should you care?

India's voice is front and center as it helps shape global policy at a time when everything feels up in the air.

Past summits have featured leaders like Bill Gates and Paul Krugman—so if you're curious about where business and tech are headed (and who's leading those changes), this summit is worth keeping an eye on.