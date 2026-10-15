ET Product of the Year Awards 2026 spotlights insurance simplicity
Business
The ET Product of the Year Awards 2026 is spotlighting the most creative and user-friendly insurance products in India.
This year, it's all about making insurance simpler, whether you're buying a policy or filing a claim.
The goal? To help more people access insurance without all the usual hassles.
New or improved insurance product criteria
To win, products need to be new or recently improved in life, health, or general insurance.
Judges look for things like better coverage, easy digital sign-ups, and smarter ways to reach customers.
What really counts is if more people are using these products and if claims are seeing reduced friction, so it's not just about ideas, but real improvements that make life easier for everyone.