ET Women Conclave 2026 in Gurugram emphasizes spaces for women
Business
The ET Women Conclave 2026 was held in Gurugram, bringing together leaders, entrepreneurs, wellness experts, and changemakers.
Dr. Rashmi Singh was the keynote speaker, and emphasized how important it is to create spaces where women can truly thrive.
Panels highlight gender inclusivity and leadership
Panels dug into topics like mental resilience, authentic leadership, and what success really means for women today.
Volvo Car India's Jyoti Malhotra talked about balancing luxury with sustainability, while other speakers highlighted how women are stepping up as leaders across business and community spaces.
The event made it clear: gender inclusivity is becoming a bigger part of India's leadership story.