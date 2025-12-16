Eternal's shares closed at ₹284.5 on Tuesday

Zomato parent crashes 5% after market share loss to Swiggy

By Mudit Dube 05:14 pm Dec 16, 202505:14 pm

What's the story

Zomato parent Eternal's shares plunged nearly 5% on Tuesday, closing at ₹284.50. The fall was triggered by a UBS report that revealed rival food delivery platform Swiggy gained market share from Eternal in November. The stock was one of the biggest losers on the Nifty 50 index, falling from its previous close of ₹298.45. The stock is still about 23% lower than its 52-week high of ₹368.45 in October this year.