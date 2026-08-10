Eternal-owned District expands offline retail while dining aims $3 billion
Business
Eternal-owned District, Zomato's going out super app, is making big moves in offline retail.
CEO Rahul Ganjoo shared that while dining is still its main moneymaker (with a $3 billion net order value goal), the retail side is growing so quickly it could overtake its movies segment within three years.
CEO Rahul Ganjoo optimistic on retail
Eternal-owned District, CEO Rahul Ganjoo is working to become a "going out" super app, combining dining, movies, events, and retail all in one place.
CEO Rahul Ganjoo sounded pretty optimistic: "Retail is growing really fast... I'd almost bet it would become our second-biggest vertical within three years."
The idea? Make it easy for users to find everything they need for a fun day or night out.