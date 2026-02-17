Eternal partners with OpenAI to enhance platforms using AI

Could enable faster deliveries, smarter recommendations, and easier workflows for merchants and delivery partners. Eternal's Stitch platform could see updates with new AI tools behind the scenes.

Joint upskilling program in the works

There's also a joint upskilling program in the works to help restaurant owners and delivery partners learn how to use these new AI tools effectively.

As Group CEO, Eternal, Albinder Dhindsa said, the collaboration will open up even more surface area for the company to learn and innovate in tech and operations.

OpenAI's Oliver Jay called it an exciting chance to see what AI can do at scale.