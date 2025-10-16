Eternal's Q2 results: Net profit declines 63% YoY to ₹65cr

Eternal Ltd, formerly known as Zomato , has reported a 63% year-on-year decline in its net profit for the second quarter of FY26. The company's profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹65 crore, down from ₹176 crore during the same period last year. The rebranding from Zomato to Eternal took place in March this year. In the previous quarter, it had posted a net profit of ₹25 crore.

Revenue growth Revenue from operations jumps 183% YoY Despite the drop in net profit, Eternal's revenue from operations saw a whopping 183% year-on-year jump to ₹13,590 crore in Q2. This is a significant increase from ₹4,799 crore recorded during the same period last year. The company had posted a revenue of ₹7,167 crore in the previous quarter. However, total expenses also increased by 188% to ₹13,813 crore for the quarter ending September.

Financial overview Cash balance stands at ₹18,314cr Eternal ended the September quarter with a cash balance of ₹18,314 crore, slightly down from ₹18,857 crore in the previous quarter. The adjusted revenue for its food delivery business rose 22% YoY to ₹2,863 crore during this period. On a sequential basis, it reported revenue of ₹2,657 crore in Q1 FY26. The net order value (NOV) for this segment also increased from ₹8,967 crore in Q1 FY26 to ₹9,423 crore in the September quarter.

Quick commerce Blinkit posts EBITDA loss of ₹156cr Eternal's quick commerce arm, Blinkit, reported an EBITDA loss of ₹156 crore in Q2 FY26. This was a significant increase from the loss of ₹8 crore during the same period last year. The company's revenue skyrocketed by 756% YoY to ₹9,891 crore due to its shift to an inventory ownership model. It had posted a revenue of ₹2,400 crore in the previous quarter.