Ethereum hits $4,300 as Eric Trump tweets about Ether

Ether ETFs attract $6.7 billion inflow this year

This year, over $6.7 billion has poured into US-listed Ether ETFs, and digital asset firms now hold about $13 billion worth of ETH.

Options market data shows most traders are betting on even higher prices by year-end—many aiming for $6,000.

Even Eric Trump jumped in on social media to highlight Ethereum's rise, adding to the buzz around its growing influence.