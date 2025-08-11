Next Article
Ethereum hits $4,300 as Eric Trump tweets about Ether
Ethereum (ETH) is on a roll, jumping past $4,300 for the first time since December 2021.
The big boost came from major investors and companies buying in, while Bitcoin also shot up to $121,000.
It's a sign that crypto is heating up again and grabbing attention.
Ether ETFs attract $6.7 billion inflow this year
This year, over $6.7 billion has poured into US-listed Ether ETFs, and digital asset firms now hold about $13 billion worth of ETH.
Options market data shows most traders are betting on even higher prices by year-end—many aiming for $6,000.
Even Eric Trump jumped in on social media to highlight Ethereum's rise, adding to the buzz around its growing influence.