Grasim shares gain 3% on strong June sales, profit growth
Grasim Industries's stock climbed nearly 3% to ₹2,771.20 on Monday morning, catching the eye of investors.
The buzz comes after the company posted solid sales and profit growth for June 2025, even though its yearly net profit dipped compared to last year.
Quarterly sales up 18% to ₹40,118 crore
If you're tracking big players in India's market, Grasim's latest numbers are worth noting.
Quarterly sales jumped 18% to ₹40,118 crore and net profit rose 21% to ₹2,698 crore—showing the company is bouncing back despite a slower year overall.
Dividend announcement boosts investor sentiment
Grasim is keeping its finances healthy with a moderate debt-to-equity ratio (1.88) and positive cash flow of ₹2,495 crore as of March 2025.
Plus, they've announced a ₹10 per share dividend for August 12, 2025.
This combo of steady performance and financial strength is giving investors more reasons to stay interested.