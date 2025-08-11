Grasim shares gain 3% on strong June sales, profit growth

If you're tracking big players in India's market, Grasim's latest numbers are worth noting. Quarterly sales jumped 18% to ₹40,118 crore and net profit rose 21% to ₹2,698 crore—showing the company is bouncing back despite a slower year overall.

Dividend announcement boosts investor sentiment

Grasim is keeping its finances healthy with a moderate debt-to-equity ratio (1.88) and positive cash flow of ₹2,495 crore as of March 2025.

Plus, they've announced a ₹10 per share dividend for August 12, 2025.

This combo of steady performance and financial strength is giving investors more reasons to stay interested.