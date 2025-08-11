Next Article
Indian Bank's stock hits record high: What's the buzz
Indian Bank's stock just touched a record ₹664.35 on Monday, signaling a wave of investor optimism as public sector banks get a boost.
The bank's financials are driving the stock surge
Indian Bank is on a winning streak: its income jumped approximately 12.14% this year to ₹72,050 crore, and profits keep climbing—plus, the bank cleaned up its bad loans to record lows.
If you're curious about how banks make money or what drives market buzz, this is a textbook example.
The bank's consistent profits and dividend boost investor confidence
The bank has posted profits for 13 straight quarters and just announced a solid ₹16.25 per share dividend.
Add in strong results from other PSU banks and overall sector hype, and it's clear why Indian Bank is having its moment.