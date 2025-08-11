Next Article
Why Havells's stock is down despite record profits
Havells India's stock fell by 2.32% to ₹1,457 on Monday, despite the company posting solid gains in revenue and profit for the year.
Revenue and profit dip for Q1 FY25 raises concerns
Even with a 17% jump in annual revenue and nearly 16% higher net profit for FY25, investors are cautious.
The reason? The latest quarter saw both revenue and profit dip compared to last year—so people are worried about future growth.
Dividends declared, but analysts wary
Havells announced dividends (₹6 per share final, ₹4 interim), but analysts remain wary due to the recent quarterly slowdown.
For young investors, it's a reminder that even big brands can face bumps when expectations shift.