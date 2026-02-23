Ethnic wear brand Kiaasa's ₹69.7cr IPO opens: Should you apply Business Feb 23, 2026

Kiaasa Retail, known for women's ethnic wear, just opened its IPO with shares priced at ₹121-127 each.

The offer is open till February 25 and is a fresh issue aggregating up to about ₹69.7 crore, of which approximately ₹46.44-46.45 crore will be used to open new stores and the balance for general corporate purposes.