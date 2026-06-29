EU adds €3 customs charge for imports under €150 Business Jun 29, 2026

From this week, the EU is adding a €3 customs charge to all parcels under €150 coming from outside Europe.

This ends the old rule that let small packages skip extra fees, and it's mostly aimed at curbing the flood of budget buys from platforms like Shein and Temu (about 90% of these parcels come from China).

The surge has been huge: 1.3 billion parcels in 2022 jumped to nearly 6 billion by 2025.