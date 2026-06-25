EU approves tariff measures to implement trade deal with US

Trade balance

Transatlantic trade relationship in numbers

The regulations will take effect the day after their publication in the Official Journal. The main regulation will remain in force until the end of 2029, with a comprehensive impact assessment due by June 30, 2029. The lobster regulation is retroactive from August 1, 2025, to July 31, 2030. The EU-US economic relationship is the world's largest bilateral trade and investment partnership, accounting for nearly 30% of global trade in goods and services and 43% of global GDP.