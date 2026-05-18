EU draws up rules to limit reliance on Chinese suppliers Business May 18, 2026

The European Union is drawing up new rules to make sure companies in important sectors, like chemicals and industrial machinery, aren't putting all their eggs in one basket with Chinese suppliers.

The plan? Companies will need to buy parts from at least three different sources, and no single supplier can provide more than 30% to 40% of what they need.

It's all about making supply chains stronger and less vulnerable, especially for things like semiconductors and electric vehicle materials.