EU eyes caps or tariffs on Chinese imports early 2027
Business
The European Union is gearing up to put stricter limits on imports from China (think chemicals, furniture, and machinery) by early 2027.
These new rules could mean import caps or extra tariffs, with official plans expected as soon as early next year.
This move follows a recent deal with China to cap hybrid car imports at 350,000 per year.
EU cites €360 billion trade gap
It's all about balancing trade. The EU currently faces a huge €360 billion trade gap with China and wants to protect local jobs and industries.
Officials are reviewing which sectors are most affected, and say any new measures will follow global trade rules to avoid sparking a trade war.
More talks with China are on the horizon as both sides work through these changes.