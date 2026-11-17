EU imposes 9.5% duty on steel from India
What's the story
The European Union (EU) has imposed a 9.5% anti-dumping duty on cold-rolled flat steel products imported from India. The decision, which affects Tata Steel, JSW Steel, and others, comes after the EU found that government measures have distorted domestic iron ore prices and impacted the calculation of steel production costs in India. The new duties will be effective from today and will apply to imports from Japan, Taiwan, Turkey, and Vietnam as well.
Market implications
Japanese producers face highest rates
The EU's move could make Indian steel exports less competitive in the European market, adding to the challenges faced by domestic producers looking to expand their overseas business.
The duties vary across countries, with Japanese producers facing the highest rate of 27.9%, followed by Taiwanese producers at mostly 20.7%, and Vietnamese exporters at 16%.
Turkish steelmakers have been assigned rates ranging from 3% to 7.8%.
Price distortion
Dispute centers on how the European Commission determined normal value
The dispute centers on how the European Commission determined the normal value of steel produced in India.
In anti-dumping investigations, authorities usually compare domestic selling prices with export prices. However, if they find that domestic market conditions are distorted and prices cannot be used as a reliable benchmark, they adjust these figures accordingly.
The EU found government measures in India had affected domestic iron ore prices, an essential input in steel production, and adjusted its calculations for Indian steel exports.
Product impact
European market for cold-rolled flat steel products
The duties specifically target cold-rolled flat steel products, not all Indian steel exports.
These products are widely used in the automotive, aviation, home appliance, and construction industries.
The European market for such items is estimated to be worth around €23.2 billion ($25.6 billion).
Imports from India and other countries under investigation account for about €1.78 billion of this market value.
Competitive edge
Wider challenge for India's steel industry
The immediate concern for Indian producers is the potential loss of some price advantage in the European market due to this new duty.
A 9.5% tariff hike could raise costs for affected Indian steel imports, potentially giving European manufacturers and suppliers from countries with lower tariffs a competitive edge.
This decision also highlights a wider challenge for India's steel industry as trade-defence measures in major markets could significantly impact its competitiveness.