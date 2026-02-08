Talks begin on India joining €95.5B Horizon Europe program
What's the story
The European Union (EU) and India have started discussions on the latter's potential association with Horizon Europe. The €95.5 billion program is the EU's flagship initiative to promote cross-border research and innovation. The European Commission, the executive body of the 27-member bloc, announced these "exploratory discussions" on Friday.
Program details
What is Horizon Europe?
Horizon Europe is the EU's primary funding program for research and innovation. If India gets associated with it, Indian researchers and institutions will be able to receive funding directly from this program. They would also have the opportunity to lead multinational research projects, provided India makes a financial contribution to the initiative.
Summit highlights
Talks follow conclusion of landmark free trade agreement
The talks come after the 16th EU-India Summit in New Delhi, where both sides concluded a landmark free trade agreement. The summit also saw a reaffirmation of their commitment to strengthening strategic cooperation on trade, security, science, innovation, and mobility. This shows the growing scope of their bilateral partnership across various sectors.
Collaboration prospects
Potential benefits of India's association with Horizon Europe
The potential association with Horizon Europe is expected to enable structured, long-term collaboration between European and Indian research and innovation actors. It would also facilitate joint projects under this program and enhance cooperation on common scientific and technological priorities. Ekaterina Zaharieva, Commissioner for Startups, Research, and Innovation, said "Science works best when borders do not get in the way of ideas."
Agreement extension
Current status of EU-India scientific cooperation
The EU-India cooperation on research and innovation is based on the Agreement for Scientific and Technological Cooperation. Originally signed in 2001, it was extended until 2030 at last month's summit. This extension underscores their commitment to mutual advancement in scientific fields. Currently, Horizon Europe has associations with 22 non-EU countries, making it the closest form of international cooperation in science and technology between the EU and third countries.