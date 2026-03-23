EU-India FTA can boost innovation in India: Skoda Volkswagen
Business
A new India-European Union free trade agreement (FTA) is on the horizon, and it could make a real difference for car brands like Audi.
Piyush Arora, CEO of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, says the FTA should make it easier to bring advanced tech into India by cutting down on non-tariff barriers, meaning more innovation and smoother product development right here at home.
Audi's India head weighs in on potential impact
With better access to global components, the FTA could support localisation and create opportunities for exports from India.
Balbir Singh Dhillon, head of Audi India, shared that the FTA might also shake up pricing strategies and help grow the premium car market.
The team is keeping a close eye on how things unfold so they can adapt quickly when details are finalized.