EU prepares potentially largest penalty against Google for DMA breach

EU gives Google extra time

Right now, the European Commission says it is focused on getting Google to actually follow the rules rather than just handing out penalties.

A spokesperson shared that if Google does not step up, more action will follow.

On the flip side, Google argues these new requirements are hurting both its search product and user experience, calling them "the biggest downgrade in the product's history."

The EU recently gave Google extra time to come up with a better fix after its first attempt did not make the cut.