EU prepares potentially largest penalty against Google for DMA breach
The European Union is gearing up to hit Google with what could be its largest penalty for a DMA breach.
The investigation, which kicked off in March 2025, claims Google's search engine has been giving its own services an unfair boost over rivals, a move the DMA was created to prevent.
EU gives Google extra time
Right now, the European Commission says it is focused on getting Google to actually follow the rules rather than just handing out penalties.
A spokesperson shared that if Google does not step up, more action will follow.
On the flip side, Google argues these new requirements are hurting both its search product and user experience, calling them "the biggest downgrade in the product's history."
The EU recently gave Google extra time to come up with a better fix after its first attempt did not make the cut.