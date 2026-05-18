How companies in EU will lower reliance on China

The European Union (EU) is drafting new regulations that would require companies in the bloc to source critical components from at least three different suppliers. The move is aimed at reducing dependence on China , the Financial Times reported. The proposed rules will impact businesses in key sectors such as chemicals and industrial machinery.

Regulatory changes New legislation to restrict supplier concentration The proposed legislation will restrict companies from sourcing 30-40% of their components from a single supplier. The remaining components would have to be sourced from at least three different suppliers not based in the same country. This is part of the EU's strategy to counter China's trade leverage, especially in sectors where it has a stronghold.

Trade tactics China's control over minerals used as bargaining chip China has been using its control over the processing of several minerals as a bargaining chip, sometimes restricting exports, lowering prices, and undermining other countries' efforts to diversify their sources. This has particularly affected sectors like semiconductors, electric vehicles (EVs), and advanced weapons. In response, European Union Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic is planning punitive tariffs on Chinese chemicals and machinery to reduce the bloc's trade deficit.

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