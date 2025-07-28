Euro rises as US-EU strike deal to lower tariffs
Big news for global trade: the euro climbed higher after the US and European Union struck a deal to keep tariffs lower than expected.
Instead of hitting most EU goods with a tariff double the final rate, the US settled for 15%.
The announcement came straight from a summit in Scotland, where President Trump and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen shook on it.
Deal cools down trade tensions
This deal is all about cooling down trade tensions.
The EU's also promising to invest more in the US and buy American energy and military gear—so it's not just about tariffs, but building stronger ties.
US and China are also talking
Meanwhile, the US and China are talking too—trying to avoid another round of tariff drama before an August deadline.
No big breakthroughs yet, but they might extend their truce by 90 days.
Investors are now watching what happens next with company earnings reports and central bank moves in both the US and Japan.