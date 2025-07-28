Euro rises as US-EU strike deal to lower tariffs

This deal is all about cooling down trade tensions. The EU's also promising to invest more in the US and buy American energy and military gear—so it's not just about tariffs, but building stronger ties.

US and China are also talking

Meanwhile, the US and China are talking too—trying to avoid another round of tariff drama before an August deadline.

No big breakthroughs yet, but they might extend their truce by 90 days.

Investors are now watching what happens next with company earnings reports and central bank moves in both the US and Japan.