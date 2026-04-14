European stocks climb after reports of U.S.-Iran talks in Islamabad

Tech and industrial shares lead gains

Tech and industrial shares led the gains, rising 1.2% and 1.9%, respectively. Banks also edged higher.

Meanwhile, luxury giant LVMH slipped a bit as spending from Gulf countries slowed down.

Intertek Group soared 12.4% after exploring a potential separation of parts of its business, while chemicals company Sika jumped 9.4% after reporting a narrower-than-feared organic decline in the first quarter.

On the flip side, Imperial Brands dropped 8% due to worries about Middle East tensions hurting sales.

As analyst Craig Cameron put it, these peace talks could help calm things down for global markets.