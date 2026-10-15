European stocks fall as tech worries follow US inflation data

Not all was gloomy: Ericsson's stock jumped 9.9% after reporting a smaller-than-expected decline in third-quarter core profit, thanks to efficiency measures that helped offset higher component costs.

Pernod Ricard also saw a small boost, with shares up 3.2% even though sales dipped just a bit.

Investors are now keeping an eye on more earnings and economic updates, especially since changes in borrowing costs could really shake up the tech scene.