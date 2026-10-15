European stocks fall as tech worries follow US inflation data
European stock markets slipped on Thursday, mostly because tech companies struggled after new US inflation data raised worries about more interest rate hikes.
The STOXX 600 index dropped 0.35%, with AI-focused firms feeling the pressure since they rely heavily on borrowed money, and higher rates make that tougher.
Ericsson jumps 9.9% Pernod Ricard rises
Not all was gloomy: Ericsson's stock jumped 9.9% after reporting a smaller-than-expected decline in third-quarter core profit, thanks to efficiency measures that helped offset higher component costs.
Pernod Ricard also saw a small boost, with shares up 3.2% even though sales dipped just a bit.
Investors are now keeping an eye on more earnings and economic updates, especially since changes in borrowing costs could really shake up the tech scene.