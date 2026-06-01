Eurozone factories slow as May PMI hits 51.6, growth eases
Business
Eurozone factories are hitting the brakes: May's PMI slipped to 51.6, showing growth is slowing down but hasn't stopped yet.
Rising prices and economic uncertainty have put a pause on new orders, making it tougher for manufacturers to keep up momentum.
Eurozone manufacturers hike selling prices
Energy prices and supply chain issues (thanks to West Asian tensions) have pushed input costs up at their fastest rate since May 2022.
Manufacturers are responding by hiking their selling prices, hitting a three-and-a-half-year high.
Factory output growth is also cooling off, and jobs in the sector keep shrinking, leaving the European Central Bank with some tough choices ahead.