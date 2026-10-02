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Home / News / Business News / Eurozone inflation jumps to 3-year high
Eurozone inflation jumps to 3-year high
Energy inflation has surged to 18.8% in September

Eurozone inflation jumps to 3-year high

By Mudit Dube
Oct 02, 2026
05:50 pm
What's the story

Eurozone's inflation rate has hit a three-year high of 3.8% in September, sharply rising from August's 3.2%. The increase was mainly driven by skyrocketing energy costs, which have pushed consumer prices higher than the market forecast of 3.6%. This is the seventh consecutive month that inflation has remained above the European Central Bank's (ECB) 2% target, putting further pressure on policymakers as they deal with an energy crisis fueled by the ongoing US-Iran conflict.

Inflation surge

Energy inflation highest since January 2023

Energy inflation has surged to 18.8% in September, up from August's 14.3%. This is the highest level since January 2023.

Core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices due to their volatility, also rose slightly to 2.5% from August's figure of 2.4%.

Services inflation climbed as well, reaching a rate of 3.2%, up from last month's figure of 3%.

Economic impact

Complications for ECB

The inflation rate has accelerated in all four of eurozone's largest economies, with Spain recording an annual inflation rate of 5%.

The latest data could complicate ECB's policy outlook, with markets anticipating another 25-basis-point rate hike by the end of this year.

All eyes are now on the ECB's meeting scheduled for October 29.

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